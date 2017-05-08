Massage therapist accused of secretly recording women inside chiropractic office

A man accused of secretly recording women inside a chiropractor's office without their knowledge did not enter a guilty plea as expected Monday.

Daniel Gorski did show up late to his scheduled hearing to ask for a continuance. Gorski is out on bond. He came to court about 15 minutes late.

"We apologize for my client being tardy. We had a miscommunication regarding the time of this hearing," said Phil Stein, Gorski's attorney.

Gorski was expected to enter a guilty plea for putting a hidden camera in a chiropractor's office in Gardner, KS to secretly record women.

According to court records, Gorski worked as a contractor at the office to provide massage therapy to chiropractor clients. His girlfriend at the time discovered the recordings and gave them to police.

Gorski was first charged last year with breach of privacy in October. In March, four more counts of breach of privacy were added. Investigators say they discovered he recorded additional victims.

Gorski did not have anything to say as he left the courthouse. His attorney told the judge there are issues regarding some "additional matters" in other jurisdictions.

"I believe we are very close to a resolution. There is one factor that is outside of the control of either the state or us that we are trying to make sure we are aware of. For that reason judge, my client is not prepared to enter a plea today," Stein said in court.

A new plea hearing is scheduled for June 28.

