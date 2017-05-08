Kansas second-grader gives cemetery new crosses

Jet says every time he and Norton would drive past it, the two would pick up or straighten the knocked down crosses. (AP)

An 8-year-old boy in central Kansas is giving 57 graves new wooden-cross grave markers.

The Salina Journal (http://bit.ly/2pcMOgz) reports that Jet Plumer, a Salina second-grader at Heusner Elementary School, and his family started replacing the wooden-cross markers at the county-owned "Poor Farm" Cemetery on Saturday. Jet and his grandfather, Jim Norton, gained Saline County Commission approval in November to replace the crosses and have been working ever since.

Jet says he got the idea after Norton moved to a house near the cemetery. He says every time he and Norton would drive past it, the two would pick up or straighten the knocked down crosses, many of which had rotted away.

Norton says the family expects to be done replacing all of the markers by Memorial Day.

