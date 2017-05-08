Those online Facebook quizzes are prime targets for scammers

Facebook now has nearly two billion users and that makes it a prime target for scammers. (Bigstock)

Facebook now has nearly two billion users and that makes it a prime target for scammers.

“These internet scams are huge. There are different scams out there on the internet every day. And these internet crime scams--they’re actually costing people millions of dollars every year,” FBI spokesperson Bridget Patterson said.

We all love going on those social media sites and doing those online quizzes like 'Which movie star are you most like?’

"It’s fun. It kills a couple minutes of your day, but what did you have to do when you clicked on that link?" Patterson said. "When you click on that link, were you actually downloading or installing some malware on your computer, again putting some of your personal information out there unwittingly?”

Here are some other common scams:

Cloning: Making an identical profile trying to rip off you and your friends. Sometimes, the phony account will try to spam message your friends in order to phish or lure them into an Internet scheme.

Fake coupons/gift cards: Recently, a fake Lowe’s gift card was all over Facebook. It wasn’t real, but the personal information you had to enter to get that deal was and it was an easy way for scammers to get you.

Selling a bogus product or service: A common scam has been the offer to see who’s viewed your profile and how often. Facebook has never and still does not provide that information.

Here are some tips for what to watch out for online:

Be cautious when accepting friend requests from someone you thought you were already friends with. If you see a request from someone you are already friends with, contact that person directly and let them know there may be an issue with their account.

Never wire money, provide debit or credit card numbers, or prepaid debit card identification numbers to someone you don’t know.

Report any fake profiles and fraud attempts to Facebook. You can do this by clicking on the three dots at the bottom right corner of the profile’s cover photo.

File a complaint with the Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.

