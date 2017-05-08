Educators push for cursive comeback in metro schools

Educators say they believe cursive is crucial for brain development. (KCTV5)

As children approach the end of the school year, teachers are already working on new techniques for their classrooms.

And there's a push in the Kansas City area to keep cursive in the curriculum.

For adults, learning cursive was a rite of passage.

But for many children, cursive in the classroom has been replaced by keyboarding.

However, teachers at one workshop argued both are equally important.

Recently, several teachers spent their weekend at a “Handwriting Without Tears” cursive workshop learning new techniques to make cursive more fun and easier to learn for their students.

“It's pretty important because it helps make connections in the brain for the student that really can't be made with just technology…and it helps the student see how to do things beyond just writing,” Home-school teacher David Beauchamp said.

Educators say kids who know cursive score higher on the SAT tests and tend to retain what they learn in class better if they take notes in cursive.

“Cursive writing is really motivating for kids. I know when I taught older children, they wanted to learn cursive. So, they tended to write more if I would allow them to write in cursive as opposed to print,” said Kylee Angel, a second-grade teacher at Scuola Vita Nuova Charter School.

Cursive is still taught in Missouri and Kansas schools but is not part of the national common core standards.

Parents who want to keep cursive alive in their homes are advised to encourage their children to write their grandparents letters or postcards in cursive. Everyone likes getting something in the mail, other than bills, once in a while.

