KC Streetcar apologizes for inconvenience after Garth Brooks concert on Sunday

Street car riders in Kansas City were inconvenienced when leaving a Garth Brooks concert at the Sprint Center on Sunday. (KCTV5)

Officials say necessary track slab repairs were conducted which required sufficient time of the concrete to cure and for KC Streetcar service to resume by 6 a.m. on Monday.

Officials issued the following statement on Monday:

"We apologize for the inconvenience riders experienced last night when leaving the Garth Brooks concert. Necessary track slab repairs were conducted which required sufficient time of the concrete to cure and for KC Streetcar service to resume by 6 a.m. Monday morning. Under normal Sunday operations, the KC Streetcar runs until 11:00 p.m. There was a last-minute attempt to extend hours until midnight in order to accommodate the event at the Sprint Center but unfortunately it was determined these repairs required an 11:00 p.m. service shut down. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and the miscommunication that resulted. We safely carried over 40,000 riders this weekend and will work to ensure we provide even better service in the future. Thank you."

