Breeder beware: Puppy dies days after coming home

A Raytown family brought home a new puppy that died in their arms 36 hours later. The Jensen family contacted KCTV5 News after they couldn’t get answers from the breeder who they paid $750 for the puppy. (KCTV5)

A Raytown family brought home a new puppy that died in their arms 36 hours later.

The Jensen family contacted KCTV5 News after they couldn’t get answers from the breeder who they paid $750 for the puppy.

The miniature schnauzer was a surprise birthday present for Amber Jenson who was holding the puppy when it died.

“She crawled into my lap, and that’s when she started throwing her head back and gasping. And that was it,” Jensen said. “It was pure panic.”

Jensen called the breeder the morning the puppy died.

“She answered the phone at 5:30 am, and she said, 'I’m sorry for your loss. You can buy another puppy for $750,'" Jensen told KCTV5.

Jenson wanted an explanation and a refund. That’s because the puppy came with a two-day guarantee. According to a document she received from the breeder, dogs who die from specified illnesses less than 48 hours after purchase may receive half of the purchase price in a refund.

KCTV5 went to Lyndon, KS where the breeder, Wild Heart Pups, is located.

After knocking, a woman slammed the door and refused to come out or answer questions.

KCTV5 left the property, and while parked on a public street, another woman came out of the house and agreed to answers some questions. She identified herself as the owner’s daughter, Casey Van Eaton.

Van Eaton told KCTV5 she remembers Jensen calling the morning of the puppy’s death.

“They were very upset. They were very demanding. If there had been a disease or something, we’d be quite happy to work with them. But we’re not responsible for what goes on in people’s houses,” Van Eaton said.

Jensen had the puppy examined at her local vet and then Kansas State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory. Both examinations determined the age of the dog was less than eight weeks old, the required age for a puppy before being sold by a retail breeder in the state of Kansas.

When questioned about those reports, Van Eaton said couldn’t be sure the dog examined was the same dog purchased by Jensen.

When KCTV5 asked if Van Eaton was implying the Jensen family was "switching out dead dogs," Van Eaton responded, “I don’t know. We don’t know.”

After KCTV5 left Lyndon, the breeder sent us a document from a local veterinarian the breeder says proves the puppy was just a few days short of eight weeks old.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture tells KCTV5 the facility in Lyndon had “unsatisfactory inspections” in 2015 and 2015 but was then cleared both times after follow-up inspections. The breeder is a licensed retail breeder in Kansas.

In the state of Kansas, there are five inspectors responsible for 940 licensed facilities statewide.

Jensen has been in contact with the state officials. If you have a complaint with a breeder, contact state officials here.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.