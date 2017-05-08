Students evacuated after smoke reported on school bus - KCTV5

Students evacuated after smoke reported on school bus

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -

Smoke on a school bus in Independence forced students to evacuate.

It happened before 7:45 a.m. on Monday near 23rd Street and Dodgion Avenue.

Authorities say the students were able to safely evacuate the bus.

Police have not said what school district the bus was a part of or how old the students on the bus were.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates. 

