Children evacuated after smoke reported on school bus for disabled students

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -

Smoke on a school bus for disabled students in Independence forced those on board to evacuate.

It happened before 7:45 a.m. on Monday near 23rd Street and Dodgion Avenue.

Emergency crews say an antifreeze leak is what caused the smoke.

Authorities say the bus was used to transport disabled students. The students on board were able to safely evacuate the bus.

The bus was an Independence School district bus.

Police have not said how old the students on the bus were.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates. 

