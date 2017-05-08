Father to get life sentence after abusing, killing, allegedly feeding son to pigs

Michael Jones killed Adrian Jones in 2015. The child's body was found in a pig sty. (KCTV5)

A Kansas man will be sentenced to life in prison for the killing of his 7-year-old son, who authorities say was subjected to horrific abuse and was "essentially starved to death" before his remains were found in the family's pig sty.

Michael Jones, of Kansas City, KS, killed Adrian Jones in 2015.

The case got large amounts of national attention after details were released showing how severally seven-year-old Adrian was abused.

The little boy spent the last months of his life confined to their master bedroom shower and was only let out once a day.

Jones, the boy’s father, confessed to killing him is accused of feeding his body to pigs.

In March, Jones pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

His wife, Heather Jones, has already been sentenced to life in prison, with no chance of parole for 25 years, for her role in Adrian's death.

Adrian was found dead on Thanksgiving in 2015. His remains were in a barn on the family's property after authorities responding to a domestic disturbance learned he was missing.

Authorities say Adrian died in September or October 2015, but his death wasn't reported.

Heather Jones told KCTV5 that Adrian suffered from severe Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Emotional Detachment Disorder due to abuse and neglect even before he was removed from his biological mother’s home.

Then the abuse got worse.

During an investigation, KCTV5 learned dozens of calls were made to children services in both Kansas and Missouri about Adrian. The family moved back and forth across the state line several times to keep people from noticing the abuse. He was also home-schooled to keep teachers in the dark.

Michael Jones will be sentenced at about 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Wyandotte County Courthouse.

