Father to be sentenced after abusing, killing, allegedly feeding son to pigs

A father who confessed to murdering his son will learn his fate on Monday.

Michael Jones killed Adrian Jones in 2015. The child's body was found in a pig sty.

The case got large amounts of national attention after details were released showing how severally seven-year-old Adrian was abused.

The little boy was confined to a shower stall the last few months of his life.

Jones, the boy’s father, confessed to killing him is accused of feeding his body to pigs.

In March, Jones pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

His wife, Heather Jones, has already been sentenced to life in prison, with no chance of parole for 25 years, for her role in Adrian's death.

Adrian was found dead on Thanksgiving in 2015. His remains were in a barn on the family's property.

Heather Jones told KCTV5 that Adrian suffered from severe Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Emotional Detachment Disorder due to abuse and neglect even before he was removed from his biological mother’s home.

Then the abuse got worse.

During an investigation, KCTV5 learned dozens of calls were made to children services in both Kansas and Missouri about Adrian. The family moved back and forth across the state line several times to keep people from noticing the abuse.

Michael Jones will be sentenced Monday afternoon at the Wyandotte County Courthouse.

