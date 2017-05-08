Adrian Jones' murder could lead to changes to Kansas state law

Adrian’s stepmother, Heather Jones, told KCTV5 that social workers visited, but he was kept in a back room. (Wyandotte County Detention Center)

A Kansas City, KS man has been sentenced to life in prison for the killing of his 7-year-old son, whose remains were found in the family's pig sty after what authorities described as systematic abuse.

Michael Jones, 46, declined the judge's offer to address the court during his Wyandotte County sentencing hearing Monday related to the 2015 death of Adrian Jones. He pleaded guilty in March to first-degree murder.

The sentencing closes the murder case, but Adrian’s death may bring about changes to state law. There are three big things that could change including homeschooling, mandated reporting and maybe even changes to the Division of Children and Family Services.

Authorities say Adrian died in September or October 2015, but his death wasn't reported. His remains were found that November after authorities responded to a domestic disturbance learned he was missing. He spent the last months of his life confined to their master bedroom shower and was only let out once a day.

Adrian was home schooled at the Jones Academy. In Kansas, there is little regulation or oversight, and the abuse and neglect he went through would obviously have been caught by a teacher or school nurse.

Adrian’s death has prompted discussion about homeschooling regulations.

KCTV5 News has learned another adult was living in the house while Adrian was being beaten and confined to living in the shower. However, that family member does not face charges.

That’s because family members, neighbors and friends are not mandatory reporters, like teachers and doctors. So, there’s no penalty if they don’t tell. However, there’s proposed legislation to change that.

DCF, the organization designed to protect children, has been on the defense saying they did all they could to check on Adrian. But the family kept bouncing between Missouri and Kansas.

Adrian’s file remains closed, so it’s unclear who checked on Adrian, how many calls were reported to DCF in Missouri and Kansas and if anyone saw Adrian when social workers visited. It is also unclear what exactly broke down.

Adrian’s stepmother, Heather Jones, told KCTV5 that social workers visited, but he was kept in a back room. They would see his sisters and then leave. Heather Jones, pleaded guilty to the same charge in November and is serving a life term.

A source close to the investigation says there were so many missed opportunities to help Adrian. The only organization that didn’t fail was the Kansas City, KS Police Department who discovered Adrian’s remains in the barn.

