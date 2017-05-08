Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle on I-29

All lanes of Interstate 29 are closed as police investigate the incident. (KCTV5)

A metro highway was closed for hours after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle early Monday morning.

The accident happened about 1:55 a.m. on southbound Interstate 29 before southbound Interstate 635.

Police say one person was hit and killed by one of the vehicles involved in the incident.

Authorities at the scene are focusing on a tractor trailer. Officers also investigated a white mini-van.

All lanes of Interstate 29 were closed as police investigated the incident. Those lanes have reopened but the right shoulder remains closed.

No arrests have been made.

