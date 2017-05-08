Pedestrian struck and killed by semi on I-29

All lanes of Interstate 29 are closed as police investigate the incident. (KCTV5)

A metro highway was closed for hours after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a semi early Monday morning.

The accident happened about 1:55 a.m. on southbound Interstate 29 before southbound Interstate 635.

Police say a man was hit and killed by the semi while crossing or standing in the middle lane of Interstate 29.

The truck was pulling a refrigerated trailer and did not see the man until too late. The man was hit with the front of the semi.

All lanes of Interstate 29 were closed as police investigated the incident. Those lanes were reopened.

No arrests were made.

The driver of the semi was not injured during the accident.

