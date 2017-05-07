Racial slur found on business's Google search page shocks Leavenworth residents

Many Leavenworth residents were shocked by what they found when they searched for an Autozone on Google. (Nathan Vickers/KCTV5)

KCTV5 viewers called us when they found an offensive slur when they searched for a business for a Kansas store.

When we looked up the Leavenworth business on the Google search engine, we saw it for ourselves.

"There were a lot of emotions," said Glenda Davis, who saw the shocking post circulating on Facebook. "Anger was certainly one of them."

Someone had added a racial slur to the description that appeared when users searched for the Autozone on 4th Street.

It said "We hired," followed by an inappropriate word.

The screenshot quickly became the talk of the town.

KCTV5 asked Autozone and Google about what happened.

“We are working to find the source of this offensive and inappropriate post," Autozone's statement said.

Google says they encourage users to submit suggestions for descriptions about locations and displays those that receive a number of votes.

Statement from Google:

Overall, allowing users to suggest and moderate edits provides comprehensive and up-to-date info, but we recognize there may be occasional inaccuracies or bad edits suggested by users. When this happens, we do our best to address the issue as quickly as possible.

Leavenworth police says the store received several death threats after the screenshot began to circulate.

The statement did not appear on the actual business's Website, but the Google search form.

Davis says it was up for more than a day before Google took it down.

