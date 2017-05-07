Grandview fire crews work fire at fire station - KCTV5

Grandview fire crews work fire at fire station

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) -

The Grandview Fire Department worked a fire call at their station located at the 5500 block of Harry S. Truman Drive. 

No injuries were reported. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for the latest. 

