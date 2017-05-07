Police investigating shooting at Swope, East Meyer - KCTV5

Police investigating shooting at Swope, East Meyer

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating a life-threatening shooting at Swope Parkway and East Meyer Boulevard. 

The victim has life threatening injuries, according to Kansas City police dispatch. 

No suspect has been arrested yet, according to police. 

More information when available. 

