UPDATE: Crews say no water rescue needed at Riverfront Park

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Crews from the Kansas City Fire Department were dispatched to a water rescue near Riverfront Park. 

However, when they arrived at the location, the subjects were out of the water and alright. 

They were dispatched shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday. 

