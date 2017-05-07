Kara Kopetsky's family holds walk, waits for answers

Kara Kopetsky's family has walked one sidewalk every year for the past decade. This year, they're on the verge of a breakthrough in her case.

As they wait for that identification from police, the people who love Kara Kopetsky are praying for justice and walking through Belton with signs held high for the 10th time.

Rhonda Beckford is Kopetsky’s mother. Her daughter went missing 10 years ago this week.

“Now we're seeing the light at the end of the tunnel and we're moving closer toward it,” Beckford said.

An unidentified set of human remains found in Cass County this spring could hold the answers her family has been seeking for so long.

“We've been looking for her for so long,” Beckford said. “It's better to know than not to know.”

The remains were found near those of Jessica Runions, who police say was last seen with Kylr Yust – a person of interest in Kopetsky’s disappearance.

“When Jessica went missing, everyone said when they found one they'd find both,” Beckford said.

Jessica's mother, Jamie Runions, joined Kopetsky’s family on the march.

“I'm here to support Kara's family because they've been here to support us,” Runions said.

“We really feel like our girls have brought us together,” Beckford said.

With the positive identification of Jessica Runions' remains, the Runions family can begin the trial process, which they hope will bring answers.

“Once this is over, our girls can get peace,” Jamie Runions said. “Until then, there's no justice for them.”

As Kopetsky’s loved ones wait, their community is rallying around them and other moms missing their children.

“It's frustrating because we're waiting on the second set of skeletal remains,” Beckford said. “But we're closer than ever before.”

Last month, prosecutors stated that the second set of remains could be identified as early as late June.

