Police seize $26,000 cash and 2.5 pounds of meth in search

An inmate at the Johnson County Jail has died after being found unconscious in his cell on Saturday.More >
Garth Brooks took the stage with several members of the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night.More >
A child was reunited with his mother after a hotel called police saying a child was found alone.More >
On Saturday, a large fight involving minors, adults, pepper spray, and gunfire broke out at the Truman Heritage Festival.More >
Miley Cyrus says she respects and appreciates all genres of music, but is gravitating now to "more uplifting, conscious rap," with an eye to giving the younger generation a more positive message with her own music.More >
A motorcyclist has died after hitting a utility pole at Coal Mine Road and Colorado.More >
Those responsible for the death of a Penn State University fraternity pledge "deserve to be punished," the attorney for the family of the student, Timothy Piazza, told CNN. Eight Penn State students and the Beta Theta Pi fraternity were charged Friday with involuntary manslaughter.More >
Summer is nearly here, and it's bringing fears of a rare tick-borne disease called Powassan. This potentially life-threatening virus is carried and transmitted by three types of ticks, including the deer tick that transmits Lyme disease.More >
A motorcycle wreck near Eudora, KS killed a Lawrence man and injured a woman.More >
An underground fire happened this morning in the 100 block of West 48th Street just south of the Plaza, which led to the evacuation of an apartment building.More >
