Motorcycle wreck near Eudora kills Lawrence man

A motorcycle wreck near Eudora, KS killed a Lawrence man and injured a woman.

The wreck happened just before 7:45 p.m. on Saturday evening.

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol report, 45-year-old Derek Fenton was killed in the wreck on North 1400 Road.

Shelley D. Fenton, 46, was transported to an area hospital.

The Kansas Highway Patrol report indicates the motorcycle went off the roadway and rolled over.

Neither individual on the motorcycle was wearing a helmet at the time of the wreck.

