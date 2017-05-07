Royals take the stage with Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks posted a picture on Saturday night of himself onstage with several members of the Kansas City Royals.

Brooks said:

It was a ROYAL BLAST! Thanks for coming out @Royals!!!!! love, g #GARTHinKC

The Royals' players can be seen holding devices used to blast t-shirts and confetti into the crowd. Brooks, however, is holding his guitar.

Brooks posted a video to his Facebook as well:

Fans could be heard chanting "Let's go Royals!" in the Sprint Center:

Eric Hosmer posted the picture on his Instagram on Saturday morning:

Garth and the boys! @whitmerrifield @drewbutera #woody #moss A post shared by Eric Hosmer (@hosmer305) on May 7, 2017 at 7:22am PDT

