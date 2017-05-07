Royals take the stage with Garth Brooks - KCTV5

TRENDING

Royals take the stage with Garth Brooks

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
(Credit: @garthbrooks on Twitter) (Credit: @garthbrooks on Twitter)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Garth Brooks posted a picture on Saturday night of himself onstage with several members of the Kansas City Royals.

Brooks said:

It was a ROYAL BLAST! Thanks for coming out @Royals!!!!! love, g #GARTHinKC

The Royals' players can be seen holding devices used to blast t-shirts and confetti into the crowd. Brooks, however, is holding his guitar. 

Brooks posted a video to his Facebook as well: 

Fans could be heard chanting "Let's go Royals!" in the Sprint Center: 

Eric Hosmer posted the picture on his Instagram on Saturday morning: 

Garth and the boys! @whitmerrifield @drewbutera #woody #moss

A post shared by Eric Hosmer (@hosmer305) on May 7, 2017 at 7:22am PDT

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.