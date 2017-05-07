Inmate found unresponsive in cell at Johnson County Jail - KCTV5

Inmate found unresponsive in cell at Johnson County Jail

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

An inmate at the Johnson County Jail has died after being found unconscious in his cell on Saturday.

Bryan Paul Smith, 30, was found unresponsive in his cell at 10:56 a.m. while staff was conducting a routine welfare check of the inmates.

Life-saving efforts were initiated by the staff and in-house medical personnel. The Olathe Fire Department and Johnson County Med-Act responded to assist. 

Resuscitation efforts were initially successful and Smith was taken to a nearby hospital with a pulse. He died, however, in the early morning hours on Sunday.

Smith was housed alone and had been incarcerated since May 2. He was awaiting trial on charges of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. He had a bond of $100,000.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigations and Johnson County Sheriff’s Office are handling the ongoing investigation.

