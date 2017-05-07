Inmate found unresponsive in cell at Johnson County Jail

An inmate at the Johnson County Jail has died after being found unconscious in his cell on Saturday.

Bryan Paul Smith, 30, was found unresponsive in his cell at 10:56 a.m. while staff was conducting a routine welfare check of the inmates.

Life-saving efforts were initiated by the staff and in-house medical personnel. The Olathe Fire Department and Johnson County Med-Act responded to assist.

Resuscitation efforts were initially successful and Smith was taken to a nearby hospital with a pulse. He died, however, in the early morning hours on Sunday.

Smith was housed alone and had been incarcerated since May 2. He was awaiting trial on charges of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. He had a bond of $100,000.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigations and Johnson County Sheriff’s Office are handling the ongoing investigation.

