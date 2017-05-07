Underground fire south of Plaza leads to evacuations

Smoke and flames were visible from manhole covers and sidewalk grates. (Eric Smith/KCTV)

On Sunday, an underground fire happened in the 100 block of West 48th Street just south of the Plaza.

There were reports of smoke coming from manhole covers and fire was visible from a sidewalk grate by 8:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they discovered smoke in the basement of one of the apartment buildings in the area. That apartment building was evacuated.

Kansas City Power & Light was on the scene and said three transformers exploded and caused the fire.

People who called the fire department said they heard three explosions. Firefighters confirmed after arriving on the scene that the explosions were the transformers blowing.

Firefighters could be seen pouring water into the grates that cover electrical lines.

There were no reports of injuries.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.