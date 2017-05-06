Police investigating shots fired near Truman Heritage Festival - KCTV5

Police investigating shots fired near Truman Heritage Festival

By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) -

Grandview police are working a shooting incident near The View Community Center, located at 135th and Byars Rd. in Grandview. 

The Truman Heritage Festival was taking place this weekend near the area of the community center. 

One shot was fired, but there were no reported injuries. 

Police have made several arrests, but it is unknown the exact number at this time. They say that it started as a fight.

KCPD is assisting in the incident. 

