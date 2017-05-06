Child reunited with parent after being found alone

A boy was found by himself at a hotel in Merriam and was later reunited with his mother. (Merriam Police)

A child was reunited with his mother after a hotel called police saying a child was found alone.

Merriam Police responded to the 6400 block of E. Frontage Rd. after 6:30 p.m. where a child, approximately two years of age, was found by himself.

Police went and knocked on the doors of the hotel, trying to find family of the boy.

The boy's mother arrived at the hotel and was reunited with her son at about 8:15 p.m.

