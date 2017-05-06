Families of murdered boys start campaign to solve cases

"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >
Superior Court documents have released the suicide note former Patriots Tight End Aaron Hernandez left for his girlfriend, Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez. It also details his relationships with certain inmates. Here's what the document reads:More >
Superior Court documents have released the suicide note former Patriots Tight End Aaron Hernandez left for his girlfriend, Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez. It also details his relationships with certain inmates. Here's what the document reads:More >
A motorcyclist has died after hitting a utility pole at Coal Mine Road and Colorado.More >
A motorcyclist has died after hitting a utility pole at Coal Mine Road and Colorado.More >
The Kansas Department for Children and Families is on the defense saying they did all they could to investigate and protect Adrian Jones.More >
The Kansas Department for Children and Families is on the defense saying they did all they could to investigate and protect Adrian Jones.More >
Deputy Leawood Chief of Police Kevin Cauley and his wife Capt. Diana Cauley with the Lenexa Police Department don't just help part time when it's needed but all the time.More >
Deputy Leawood Chief of Police Kevin Cauley and his wife Capt. Diana Cauley with the Lenexa Police Department don't just help part time when it's needed but all the time.More >
Country music legend Loretta Lynn has been hospitalized in Nashville after suffering a stroke in her home.More >
Country music legend Loretta Lynn has been hospitalized in Nashville after suffering a stroke in her home.More >
FOLEY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have identified a dump truck driver killed when his vehicle was hit by a coal train in northeast Missouri.More >
FOLEY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have identified a dump truck driver killed when his vehicle was hit by a coal train in northeast Missouri.More >