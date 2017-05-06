Families of murdered boys start campaign to solve cases

A family feels frustrated and angry after nearly 10 months of waiting.

Jayden Ugwuh and Montell Ross died in August last year and their murders are still unsolved. Police have not made any arrests.

This summer, Ugwuh and Ross’ mothers are launching a campaign with the help of other families who have lost children to gun violence.

On Saturday, they were handing out fliers and asking for help finding answers.

They've set up a reward fund offering $3,500 for information.

Next weekend, they'll join the Kansas City Mothers' March.

They want Kansas City to know that the people who shot and killed those boys are still out on the streets.

“This not about our kids," said Tishah Coppage, Ugwuh’s mom. “This is about all kids. This is about our right as women to walk around without worrying about being safe. I'm just asking for this city's support. Get out here and stand with us.”

The boys’ mothers say holidays are some of the hardest days for their family.

Mother's Day next weekend won't be the same without the two boys.

