Woman on moped ends up in backseat of van during crash

A woman was seriously injured after hitting a van with her moped and ending up in its backseat.

Just before 3 p.m., officers went to the area of 28th and Brooklyn on a call that said a moped had been involved in an accident.

When officers arrived, they found a woman in her late 40s in the back of a minivan who had suffered serious injuries that were possibly life-threatening.

Further investigation revealed that the moped and minivan were headed south on Brooklyn when the minivan tried to make a u-turn at 28th Street.

The moped driver kept going, however, and hit the side of the minivan.

The moped driver was then ejected into the backseat of the minivan.

She was not wearing a helmet.

The accident is still under investigation.

