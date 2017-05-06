Fire produces large amounts of black smoke visible throughout me - KCTV5

Fire produces large amounts of black smoke visible throughout metro

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
The view of the smoke from near the Sprint Center. (KCTV) The view of the smoke from near the Sprint Center. (KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Around 5 p.m. on Saturday, firefighters were working on a fire in the area of 13th and Jackson. 

The fire sent up large, black plumes of smoke that were visible throughout the metro, including from the Sprint Center and Olathe. 

At this time, it is unknown what caused the fire. 

By 5:30 p.m., the fire had been put out. 

