Fire produces large amounts of black smoke visible throughout metro

The view of the smoke from near the Sprint Center. (KCTV)

Around 5 p.m. on Saturday, firefighters were working on a fire in the area of 13th and Jackson.

The fire sent up large, black plumes of smoke that were visible throughout the metro, including from the Sprint Center and Olathe.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the fire.

By 5:30 p.m., the fire had been put out.

Police have a large area blocked off between 13th and Jackson Ave and 14th and Kensington. There's a heavy smell of burnt rubber in the air. pic.twitter.com/9LOEzZ4esW — KCTVPHOTOGDWAIN (@KCTVPhotogDwain) May 6, 2017

Some sort of fire possibly involving tires that sent a huge billowing plume of black smoke in the air is finally out. More info @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/g7GrDzNW7R — KCTVPHOTOGDWAIN (@KCTVPhotogDwain) May 6, 2017

