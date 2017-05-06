Motorcyclist dies after crashing in KC - KCTV5

Motorcyclist dies after crashing in KC

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A motorcyclist has died after hitting a utility pole at Coal Mine Road and Colorado.

A white Yamaha motorcycle was traveling on Coal Mine Road and left the roadway to the right for an unknown reason. It then hit a large metal utility pole.

The driver was thrown from the bike and landed in the road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

A second motorcycle, a white Suzuki, also ran off the road to the right. This bike landed on its side and the driver was not injured.

It is not yet known if the two motorcycles hit each other or were racing before running off the road.

