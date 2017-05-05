Grandview firefighters investigating fire at group home

The Grandview Fire Department is investigating a fire that took place at a group home late Friday afternoon.

It happened around 5:54 p.m. at a home located on High Grove Road just east of White Avenue.

There were 15 to 20 people inside the home at the time of the fire.

All were able to get out safely and there were no injuries.

The home has 14 adult residents, both men and woman, who are developmentally disabled.

The others inside the home were staff members. The fire department says it appears the fire began in one of the bedrooms. It took nine minutes to get the fire under control.

The Red Cross is assisting the residents with places to stay.