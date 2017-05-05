POLL: Do you think Jamaal Charles will succeed in Denver? - KCTV5

POLL: Do you think Jamaal Charles will succeed in Denver?

Jamaal Charles (AP) Jamaal Charles (AP)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Jamaal Charles, the all-time leading rusher for the Kansas City Chiefs, signed a one-year deal with the Denver Broncos this week. 

Charles' career has been plagued with injuries, including last season. 

Now with Charles wearing the blue and orange, KCTV5 wants to know: Do you think Charles will success next year in Denver? 

Vote below: 

