Parking tips for the event-filled weekend at the Crossroads

For those planning to venture on down to the Crossroads Art District this weekend, make sure you are planning ahead on where to park.

Between the monthly First Friday and the annual Middle of the Map Fest, parking may be a little bit iffy in the Crossroads.

To avoid any congestion, here are a few tips that'll hopefully make your experience smooth sailing.

Officials with the Crossroads Community Association advise people to plan ahead.

They say arriving early, around 5 or 6 o’clock, should allow you enough time to beat the crowds for a parking spot.

There's also a new parking garage called the Corrigan Station. It sits at 19th and Walnut and it’s open to the public on nights and weekends.

David Johnson with the Crossroads Community Association also recommends the use of public transit such as the streetcar.

"If you decide to take public transit, the streetcar is a really good option," he said. "It's free to ride and you can park anywhere along the routes and come to the crossroads. The station stop is right here at 19th and Main and it provides pretty easy access to all of the galleries, restaurants."

Johnson also mentioned the Crossroads has become very cyclist-friendly with new bike racks and lanes.

That too, is another option.

