Cinco De Mayo fiesta to take place at Guadeloupe Center

Cinco De Mayo is here and the Guadeloupe Center in Kansas City is preparing for a big fiesta.

If you're looking for a way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, this might be your place.

The two-day event beginning Friday will have mariachi bands, kids activities and of course a lot of authentic Mexican food.

On Saturday the event will kick off with a 5K race.

Even the Los Lobos group who was featured in the 1987 film "La Bamba" will be performing.

According to Fiesta Committee Member, Mercedes Mora, those who come to the event will have the opportunity to tour the historical building.

"We're almost at 100 years of serving the Latino community," Mora said. "So we hope that everyone joins us because everything that's raised helps to serve as our social service programming."

According to Mora, the majority of the event is free. Proceeds from the 5K race, food and Los Lobos concert, however, will go toward programming at the Guadelupe Center.

