DCF defends actions after KCK boy tortured, body fed to pigs

The Kansas Department for Children and Families is on the defense saying they did all they could to investigate and protect Adrian Jones.

A KCTV5 News investigation recently revealed Adrian lived in a shower and was horribly mistreated is his final days before his body was fed to pigs

Adrian's stepmother and father have both pleaded guilty to his murder.

The organization designed to protect kids released this statement:

“The death of Adrian Jones at the hands of his own father and stepmother is truly a tragedy, and our hearts remain deeply saddened by his passing. DCF had worked closely with the Missouri Department of Social Services in providing multiple services to the Jones family. This family moved frequently between Kansas and Missouri, which greatly disrupted continuity of services and evaluation. Nevertheless, DCF and Missouri officials remained in regular contact with each other regarding Adrian and shared information and location, when known. In fact, even during periods when the family was not residing in Kansas, DCF continued to reach out to the family regarding and inquiring about the welfare of Adrian. DCF thoroughly investigated each reported incident of alleged abuse and/or neglect regarding Adrian as well as requests for information and assistance from the family while they were residing in the state. DCF’s last contact with the family was while they were living in Kansas in February 2012, and it was reported at that time that the father and the stepmother had separated. It is very difficult to assist families who are constantly transient, especially those who move across state lines and thereby deprive the State of any jurisdiction. The agency is further discouraged when family members fail to assist the agency with protecting their relatives. The death of any child through abuse and/or neglect is always a tragic loss, but the circumstances surrounding Adrian’s last days are unconscionable as to how anyone could do this to an innocent little boy. DCF has not been able to publicly release Adrian Jones’ records, as they remain under seal pursuant to court order. It is our understanding that a motion has been filed to lift the seal. If and when that occurs, and we receive any Kansas Open Records Act Requests (KORAs), along with a copy of the order unsealing the records, DCF will release its records in accordance with the provisions of K.S.A. § 38-2212(f).”

Heather Jones tells KCTV5 the family was able to escape detection by moving between Kansas and Missouri. And when social workers showed up to check on Adrian, he was shuffled off to a back room.

“He didn’t yell, scream, cry when Mike beat him at all. Mike said he didn’t feel pain," Jones said.

KCTV5 has been publicly calling for DCF to release Adrian's file. We want to know who checked on Adrian, a child with a mental diagnosis who was even hospitalized. How many calls and when? How many calls were there to dcf and when? Did anyone see Adrian or follow up? Did anyone ever see Adrian or follow-up? What broke down?

Let’s review what broke down"

DCF says releasing Adrian's file is now up to a judge. But they say they coordinated efforts in Missouri, reached out to the family and thoroughly investigated everything.

A source close to the investigation who has seen Adrian's file says, "Come on!" That person tells KCTV5 that failures in the case are everyone but Kansas City, KS police.

