New program helps people find, keep affordable housing in Wyandotte Co.

Finding affordable housing is something people struggle with across the country and it’s no different in Wyandotte county. However, one housing company is trying to help solve that problem.



The Housing Location Services Program here at Kim Wilson Housing just started this month. Their goal is to get as many people housed as they can and keep them housed.



"Once they're housed, that's great,” said Christy McMurphy, Exec. Dir. at Kim Wilson Housing Inc. “But the hard part is keeping them housed.”

A grant made possible by the Health Care Foundation of Greater Kansas City is helping McMurphy and her staff find homes for their clients in Wyandotte County.

According to Housing and Urban Development, 30 percent of one’s income should go toward housing. For many of the people Erin Pullen assists, housing takes up much more than that.

"How can you really work a budget if all of your money, 50 percent or more of your money, is gone to housing?” Erin Pullen, Director of Housing Programs, said. “Then how do you feed yourself? How do you pay the utilities? How do you get through day to day?”

Through the new Housing Location Services Program, they hope to help take away some of their clients’ stress from struggling to pay rent.

"If we could snap our fingers and get some more affordable housing around here, it would just make leaps and bounds difference in the number of lives that could be touched here in the county," Pullen said.

Another part of this program is working with landlords to help them with mediation skills so that tenants are not evicted as easily.

