Police seek missing patient who fled University of Kansas Hospital

Security camera shows Kyle Joseph Weiler as he entered the hospital. Hospital staff are very concerned for his well-being. (University of Kansas Medical Center Police Department)

The University of Kansas Medical Center Police Department is seeking help in locating a missing patient.

A 28-year-old man, who walked into the emergency department at The University of Kansas Hospital seeking help, left six minutes later.

Weiler left suddenly after checking in at the triage desk.

Police say Weiler is originally from Kansas City, KS. His mother tells police her son has a history of problems and is concerned for him.

Police say Weiler was last seen headed east out of the hospital main entrance. He was wearing a black and red plaid shirt and dark pants.

If you see him, please contact University of Kansas police at 913-588-5030.

