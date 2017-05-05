Grandmother works to create memorial where grandchildren died

A lot in Trenton has been full of sad memories for two years, but on Friday a family was building something they hope will bring joy to the spot.

Cissy Wilcoxson is constructing a park marked with a gazebo and a statue of Jesus. Every new board screwed into place represents a new start for her.

It's a welcome change from the burned house that stood there last year, where four children died when an electrical fire consumed their home one night in May of 2015.

Three of those children were Wilcoxson's grandchildren. The fourth was their cousin, who was spending the night. All of them were younger than 8 years old.

It took more than a year to have the home demolished and another year for Wilcoxson to raise the money for the park's landscaping, supplies, gazebo, and statue.

"Me and my husband own the land," she said. "We're building a memorial for the grandbabies."

With the help of her community, she hopes to transform the spot and bring peace to it.

"I'll have that place of serenity to go someplace, to be alone, that's someplace nice to look at and enjoy," she said.

Wilcoxson is organizing another fundraiser this weekend to help Trenton firefighters like Lieutenant Doug Franklin, who responded to the deadly fire two years ago.

"It's something you don't forget," Franklin said.

The children's family helped the small town fire department raise hundreds of dollars for fire prevention outreach. Franklin said the city has given more than 400 smoke detectors to more than 100 families in town.

"The community really did rally around it," Franklin said. "We had a lot of people become concerned about fire prevention and smoke detectors."

Wilcoxson hopes to continue her efforts in Trenton. She wants to honor her grandchildren by preventing another tragedy.

“If you have something positive here, it gives you a reason to come here and take care of the land instead of an eyesore,” Wilcoxson said. “Just because you have a tragedy, you don't have to live with that. You can do something positive and help others from your tragedy.”

