Wyandotte Co. deputy recounts night he was shot

Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office Deputy Scott Wood was shot seven times during an ambush.

A Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Deputy was at the courthouse on Friday recounting the scariest night of his life.

Deputy Scott Wood was shot seven times and told the jury what it was like for him to lay on the floor of a Kansas City, Kansas 7-Eleven bleeding.

Wood was driving home one night in March of 2015 when he decided to stop there.

That night, three men also entered the 7-Eleven, shooting Wood in the face and in the chest.

Police say it was Cecil Meggerson, Dyron King and Charles Bowser. They have all been charged in connection with the shooting and robbery.

Wood told the jury he spent most of the time face down on the ground and could not identify the suspects.

Meggerson and King have already been convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

Wood recounted several minutes of the shooting, including the prayers he said after he’d been shot.

Bowser’s trial has lasted most of the week. He was found guilty by a jury for other crimes in December of 2015.

