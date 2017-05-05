Kansas State University Police investigate after noose found on campus tree

The Kansas State University Police Department is investigating after someone found a noose hanging from a tree on the campus Friday. (KCTV5)

That noose has been removed. Right now, police are investigating.

This comes on the last day of classes at K-State. Next week is finals week.

Anyone with information should call 785-532-6412 or email police@k-state.edu

