Kansas State University Police investigate after noose found on campus tree

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
MANHATTAN, KS (KCTV) -

The Kansas State University Police Department is investigating after someone found a noose hanging from a tree on the campus Friday.

That noose has been removed. Right now, police are investigating.

This comes on the last day of classes at K-State. Next week is finals week.

Anyone with information should call 785-532-6412 or email police@k-state.edu

