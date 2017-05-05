Kansas City doctor's research could find cure for triple negative breast cancer

Thursday at 10 p.m. on KCTV5 News, we’ll introduce you to her one-of-a-kind arsenal of evidence right here in the metro that could find a better cure for breast cancer. (KCTV5)

A local doctor is doing research that could eventually find a cure for the most aggressive kind of breast cancer.

It’s called triple negative breast cancer, and it’s what Leslie McGuire had three years ago.

So far there are four identified kinds of breast cancer, and McGuire had the most aggressive kind, the kind only about 15 percent of breast cancer patients have. It’s also the kind that has been least studied.

“I just thought I had breast cancer. I didn't understand they were all these different types of cancer so that was just a learning curve all in itself," she said.

McGuire was 30 years old with a 5-month-old baby, and her situation is like many women with that kind of cancer, which tends to affect younger women.

That’s one factor that influenced Dr. Priyanka Sharma at KU Cancer Center to study that subtype of breast cancer, and she’s doing it in a way no one else in the world is.

“We want to cure rates to improve. Seventy percent of women with this subtype are cured but 30 percent are not, and we want that number to be 100 someday."

Sharma is trying to give it the attention it deserves with a research tool involving 800 women and growing.

Thursday at 10 p.m. on KCTV5 News, we’ll introduce you to her one-of-a-kind arsenal of evidence right here in the metro that could find a better cure for breast cancer.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.