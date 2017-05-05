Organization in Kansas City providing bikes to empower veterans

Each bike is built by veterans for veterans and strives to help their disabled brothers and sisters get back outside and back on the road. (KCTV5)

An organization in Kansas City is helping veterans, but not in a way people would think.

The organization, AMBUCS, is helping veterans by providing them with tricycles.

Craig Wiser, President of the Kansas City chapter of AMBUCS, says the program is crucial as the bikes give veterans more than just exercise.

“This allows me to go shopping with my wife, do things with my grand kids that I couldn’t do before, and a lot of vets are in this situation,” Wiser said.

The Amtryke Therapeutic Tricycles can be hand or foot powered.

Each one is specially built by veterans for veterans and strives to help their disabled brothers and sisters get back outside and back on the road.

The initiative has been around for decades. But Wiser’s chapter is the first in Kansas City.

“There’s a great need for it in Kansas City and I wish I could help everybody but we can’t. We must have it by donation only,” Wiser said.

The trykes cost about $1,000 each.

Veterans volunteer their time assembling them. The non-profit then donates and delivers them to those in need.

Wiser says he hopes to have enough funding to start buying bikes next month. He already has 11 people waiting on a tryke.

