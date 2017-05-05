Royals put Kennedy on DL after hamstring strain, recall Almonte

Kennedy exited Thursday’s matchup with the Chicago White Sox after recording one out in the fifth inning. (AP)

The Kansas City Royals announced Friday that they have placed right-handed pitcher Ian Kennedy on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain.

Kennedy exited Thursday’s matchup with the Chicago White Sox after recording one out in the fifth inning.

To take Kennedy’s place on the roster, the club has recalled right-handed pitcher Miguel Almonte from Northwest Arkansas (AA).

Almonte, 24, has made four starts, five appearances, for the Naturals this season, going 1-0 with a 1.85 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 24.1 innings. He has also held opposing hitters to a .186 batting average and has a WHIP of just 0.86.

Almonte’s most recent work was on Monday in Tulsa, winning a 7-6 decision by working 6.0 innings allowing four hits and four runs, three earned, with a walk and nine strikeouts.

