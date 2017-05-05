Breeder beware: Puppy dies days after coming home

Monday on KCTV5 News at 10 p.m., we dig for answers, track down the breeder and find out what you can do to prevent this from happening to you. (KCTV5)

A family brings a brand-new puppy home, and less than 48 hours later, the animal died in their arms.

“It was cold, so I went to turn on the fireplace and cuddle with her for a little bit. She crawled into my lap and that’s when she started throwing her head back and gasping. And that was it,” Amber Jensen said.

The breeder who sold the puppy to the family won’t return phone calls or the $750 the family paid for the dog.

“I want to make sure nobody else goes through this, especially somebody who has a child. I don’t want this to happen to them,” Jensen said.

