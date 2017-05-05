Man sentenced to life in prison after murder of 17-year-old St. Joseph teen

Authorities say Dowel stabbed Kaytlin Root, 17, multiple times before her body was found in Krug Park. (Submitted)

A man has received his sentence after pleading guilty to murdering a teenage girl in a Missouri park.

Sebastian Dowell, 18, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on March 27. He has been sentenced to life in prison.

Police also arrested a teenage girl in connection to the case. Her case has not been made public.

St. Joseph police say Root had been lured into the park by two people she knew. She was discovered the next morning by joggers who were in the area.

