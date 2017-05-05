Garth Brooks to play first of 7 concerts at Sprint Center on Friday

Brooks will perform seven times between Friday and Sunday, May 14. (AP)

Friday will kick off the first of two huge weekends for Garth Brooks fans.

Starting Friday at 7 p.m., Brooks will play five sold-out shows at the Sprint Center. And that won’t be the end of the country star’s performances, he will be back to play two more shows during the next weekend.

Brooks will perform seven times between Friday and Sunday, May 14. He added more concerts after fans had a hard time grabbing a ticket to his first five shows.

Over 100,000 people are expected to go in and out of the Sprint Center during the opening weekend for Garth Brooks.

The concerts are officially sold out but some tickets are still available through the Sprint Center website and on third-party markets.

The Sprint Center website has tickets available for $81, after processing fees.

On StubHub, tickets are available in the upper level for $45. Floor seats are still available and range in price from $120 to $200.

Country music fans from across the country are expected to converge on the Sprint Center for the shows.

“We sold over 117,000 tickets for the seven shows. We have people from every state descending on Kansas City over the next two weekends, Sprint Center Vice President of Marketing and Communications Shani Tate said.

The Sprint Center says they will have additional screening procedures.

The arena encouraging fans to have their tickets out and ready and to arrive early.

"The first thing we encourage people to do is to leave early. So, Grand Boulevard will be closed tomorrow (Friday) starting at four o'clock from 13th street over the highway to Truman Boulevard south,” Tate said.

The Sprint Center wants to remind fans to double and triple check their tickets to make sure they attend the correct show. They are also asking fans to make sure their bank account was actually charged.

"A merchandise tent that will actually be open so people who do not have an opportunity to have a ticket. They can come down two hours before the show and grab merchandise as if they did have a ticket to the show," Tate said.

Businesses are also enjoying a rise in sales as western-wear stores in the Kansas City area have been packed.

David Nigro, the owner of Nigro’s Western Store says cowboy boots are flying off the shelves. the store is also selling lots of shirts and hats since Brooks is always in a hat.

“A lot of boots. A lot of shirts and a lot of hats because he's big on wearing hats. A lot of guys want to wear hats. So, we can shape them hats for guys have them do, have them shape them the way they want to,” Nigro said.

The seven shows will be the final shows on The Garth Brooks World Tour for Kansas and Missouri.

The concerts will be:

May 5 at 7 p.m.

May 6 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

May 7 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

May 12 at 7 p.m.

May 13 7:30 p.m.

The last time Brooks came to Kansas City was in 2007, a month after the Sprint Center opened.

Brooks recently won Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards for a fifth time - a first for any artist.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.