Car goes into Shawnee Mission Park Lake, but no injuries reported

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -

Authorities are investigating a car that has gone into the water at Shawnee Mission Park.  

It happened shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday night.  

It's believed everyone was out of the car when it went into Shawnee Mission Lake near the fishing pier. 

A Shawnee police dive team has arrived just to make sure no one was inside the vehicle. 

