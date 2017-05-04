Car goes into Shawnee Mission Park Lake, but no injuries reported

Authorities are investigating a car that has gone into the water at Shawnee Mission Park.

It happened shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday night.

It's believed everyone was out of the car when it went into Shawnee Mission Lake near the fishing pier.

A Shawnee police dive team has arrived just to make sure no one was inside the vehicle.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.