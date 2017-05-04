Police say at least 10 rounds fired into Overland Park house during drive-by

The suspect's vehicle went east after the shooting and north on Grandview Road. (KCTV5)

Police in Overland Park are looking for the person who sprayed a house with bullets.

The shooting happened shortly after 6 p.m. on the 9100 block of 87th Terrace.

Several bullets were fired into the home. One person was inside the house but no injuries reported.

"There is more than 10 rounds that are on street and at the same time there was a male inside the home but he was not struck. There are no injuries at this time," Overland Park Police Department Sargent John Lacey said.

Police describe the suspect’s vehicle as a silver Chevy Malibu with highly tinted windows.

Authorities do not have a description of who was driving the car or how many people may have been inside.

The suspect's vehicle went east after the shooting and north on Grandview Road.

No arrests have been made.

A large police presence remained in the area overnight and into Friday morning.

