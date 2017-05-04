No one injured after drive-by shooting in Overland Park - KCTV5

No one injured after drive-by shooting in Overland Park

Posted: Updated:
(KCTV5) (KCTV5)
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

Overland Park police are investigating a drive-by shooting that did not end up hurting anyone. 

Shooting happened shortly after 6 p.m. on the 9100 block of 87th Terrace. 

The suspect's vehicle went east after the shooting and north on Grandview Road. 

Several bullets were fired into the home. One person was inside the house but no injuries reported. 

No one has been arrested yet. 

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.