KC police officer dragged by vehicle - KCTV5

KC police officer dragged by vehicle

Posted: Updated:
One Kansas City police officer was transported to the hospital after being dragged by a vehicle near 39th and Broadway. (KCTV5) One Kansas City police officer was transported to the hospital after being dragged by a vehicle near 39th and Broadway. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

One Kansas City police officer was transported to the hospital after being dragged by a vehicle near 39th and Broadway. 

Two police officers observed two men assaulting another man. They were attempting to rob him shortly after 7:40 p.m. 

One of the officers approached the men on foot, while the second police officer jumped into the car and circled it in the area. 

The officer who approached the suspects on foot grabbed the escape vehicle and was dragged by the suspects. The officer's head was struck in the process. 

He was taken and released from the hospital, where he was alert and is expected to recover. 

No arrests have been made yet. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.