KC police officer dragged by vehicle

One Kansas City police officer was transported to the hospital after being dragged by a vehicle near 39th and Broadway.

Two police officers observed two men assaulting another man. They were attempting to rob him shortly after 7:40 p.m.

One of the officers approached the men on foot, while the second police officer jumped into the car and circled it in the area.

The officer who approached the suspects on foot grabbed the escape vehicle and was dragged by the suspects. The officer's head was struck in the process.

He was taken and released from the hospital, where he was alert and is expected to recover.

No arrests have been made yet.

