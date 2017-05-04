Benefit held for 18-year-old woman shot, killed at red light

Family and friends gathered on Central Avenue to remember a young Kansas City woman who was shot and killed at a red light. (KCTV)

On Thursday, family and friends gathered on Central Avenue to remember a young Kansas City woman who was shot and killed at a red light.

It happened Sunday night.

Isabella Addison’s father says he believes his 18-year-old daughter, who had a full life ahead of her, was randomly targeted.

Family and close friends were raising funds in KCK to hold a proper funeral for Bella.

Investigators say she was stopped at a red light at Swope and Cleveland when another vehicle pulled up beside her and started shooting.

Police are still looking for her killer.

Her family is in disbelief because they say Bella did not have any enemies.

Her heartbroken mother says she wants justice now.

"Turn yourself in,” Dorthy Solis said. “Turn yourself in because you took a life that didn't deserve it."

The fundraiser lasted until 7 pm.

